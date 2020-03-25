Bristol police blotter for the March 27 edition

The Bristol Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20:
- Gilles J. Brochu, 72, of 60 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, March 16, and charged with one count of 2nd degree breach of peace, and assault on a victim.
- Robert Carbonell, 58, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, March 17, and charged with one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm, and illegal carry of a firearm, drugs, and alcohol.
- Kenenth Fort, 47, of 290 Lake Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, March 17, and charged with one count of 1st degree criminal trespass, and 2nd degree breach of peace.
- David Garcia Arroyo, 27, of 62 Stonegate Rd., New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, March 18, and charged with one count of violation of probation.
- Ryan William Chambers, 33, of 60 Cleveland St. Ext., Plainville, was arrested Wednesday, March 18, and charged with one count of violation of protective order.
- John Miller, 57, of 57 Washington St. Apt. 7, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, March 18, and charged with one count of 2nd degree failure to appear, and one count of 2nd degree violation of condition of release in a separate case.
- Amber R. Everett, 33, of 75 Washington St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 19, and charged with one count of 2nd degree false statement, and falsely reporting an incident, and 2nd degree falsely reporting an incident in a separate case.
- Shane W. Felker, 32, of 149 Carol Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 20, and charged with one count of operation under the influence, making an improper turn, and 1st offense possession of less than 5 oz. of marijuana.
- Marc D. Matthews, 29, of 63 Matilda Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 20, and charged with one count of 3rd degree criminal mischief, 2nd degree breach of peace, two counts of violation of a protective order, and one count of 2nd degree unlawful restraint.
- Devin Pitcher, 24, of 35 Beths Ave. Apt. 65, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 20, and charged with three counts of criminal violation of a protective order threatening.
- Nancy J. Ross, 61, of 60 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 20, and charged with one count of simple trespass.
