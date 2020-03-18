Man arrested for attacking a woman and child

Chad Accarpio, 30, of Southington, was arrested on Wednesday, March 11 on a warrant stemming from an incident in September 2019. He was charged with risk of injury and disorderly conduct.

According to the warrant, Accarpio approached the victim from behind during a verbal dispute and grabbed her around her torso. At the time the victim was holding a two and half year old child that Accarpio also wrapped his hands around.

Accarpio squeezed the victim and child until both began to feel pain. At the time Accarpio allegedly had a set of keys in his hand that left a mark on the child.

Accarpio posted a $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in New Britain Court on March 12. The name of both victims is being withheld.

