Plainville police blotter for the April 3 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, March 25 to Monday, March 30:
- Julian R. Parham-Wiggins, 21, of 309 Woodbury Circle, Middletown, was arrested on Wednesday, March 25, and charged with second degree harassment, disorderly conduct, and second degree threatening.
- Jonathan P. Boyle, 26, of 15 Colonial Court, Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, March 28, and charged with disorderly conduct, second degree unlawful restraint, and interfering with an emergency call.
- Dean A. Vinci, 33, of 56 Wayne Drive, Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, March 28, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, making an improper turn, traveling too fast for conditions, and having minimal insurance.
- Deanna L. Keddy, 48, of 18 Pine Trail, Avon, was arrested on Sunday, March 29, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.
- Wandaline Rodriguez, 41, of 35 Lasalle Court, New Britain, was arrested on Monday, March 30, and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree assault, and third degree assault.
