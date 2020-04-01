Southington police blotter for the April 3 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, March 18 to Thursday, March 26:
Wednesday, March 18
- Pasquale Demichele, 30, of 172 Linda Ct., Naugatuck, was charged with third degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.
Thursday, March 19
- Stephanie Rodriguez, 33, of 550 Baldwin St., Waterbury, was charged with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.
- Omar Edwards, 29, of 151 Yale St., Hartford, was charged with first degree criminal trespass.
Friday, March 20
- Tomek Paluch, 30, of 99 Sunnydale Ave., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Michael Badgley, 31, of 2786 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Marion, was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.
- Deborah Badgley, 58, of 2786 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Marion, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Bianca DeJesus, 18, of 409 East St., New Britain, was charged with second degree breach of peace.
Saturday, March 21
- Shane Cyr, 48, of 117 Scenic Dr., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.
- Joel Antonio Rosario, 25, of 117 Scenic Dr., was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.
- Syreeta Aldoo, 44, of 199 Tudor St., Waterbury, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
Monday, March 23
- Alex Tyler Wabuda, 23, of 962 Woodtick Rd., Wolcott, was charged with second degree breach of peace, interfere with an emergency call, third degree assault, and third degree strangling/suffocation.
Thursday, March 26
- Victor Hernandez, 26, of 495 Scott Rd., Waterbury, was charged with illegally receiving a payment card, two counts of greater than $500 revoked payment on a card, criminal attempt of greater than $500 on a revoked payment of a card, and two counts of receipt from illegal use of a credit card.