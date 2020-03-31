Wolcott man arrested for domestic dispute in a car

Alex Wabuda, 23, of Wolcott, was arrested by Southington police after a domestic dispute that started at the Plantsville Dunkin’ Donuts at 1843 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. on Sunday, March 22.

According to police, the dispute began while Wabuda was parked at the coffee shop, but the passenger-victim called 911 as they were driving back to Wolcott. While his passenger was reporting Wabuda’s erratic driving, he took the phone away, hung it up and threw it into the back seat of the vehicle. He then pulled over and dropped the victim off in the area of Old Mountain Road.

A few minutes later, Wabuda returned and picked the victim up. Police said that he became physically violent with his passenger at that time and slammed the victim’s head against the passenger window, causing a knot to the victim’s head. As he threw his passenger’s coffee out the window of the car, Wabuda struck the victim in the face. He then began choking the victim

Officers caught up to Wabuda after he drove to his home in Wolcott and started their investigation. Wabuda was charged with second degree breach of peace, interfering with an emergency call, third degree assault and third degree strangulation. He posted a $20,000 bond and appeared in New Britain court on March 23.

The victim was treated at an area medical center and released.

Advertisement