Village Green announces preschool scholarships

As a way to celebrate their 25th anniversary, fundraising efforts have begun that will soon allow Village Green Nursery School to offer a scholarship to Southington’s youngest students based on financial need.

First Congregational Church of Southington is home to the nursery school.

“Village Green was founded 25 years ago as a ministry of First Congregational Church with the intention of including everyone in our community through affordable preschool that allows children to be prepared for kindergarten,” said VGNS director Shannon Knudsen. “The deacons of the church have a scholarship fund for families in need, but the Village Green board of directors is looking to expand on that.”

The nursery school is a play-based, educational school that prepares children for kindergarten. There are two classrooms allowing for four classes (two age-three classes and two age-four classes) to take on around 16 to 18 students each. The school has continued to expand over the years.

“We saw something lacking,” said Elyssa Getz, a parent at VGNS and one of the organizers of the project. “The church has a scholarship, but the school doesn’t.”

Advertisement

The goal is to raise $1,000 in order to partially fund at least one student’s education at VGNS the first year.

“We were brainstorming ideas on how we could celebrate the school’s 25th anniversary, as it’s a monumental benchmark,” said Gertz. “It has remained a popular school over the years and always has a wait list. In order to commemorate the school’s success, we wanted to give back to students, and give them the chance to come to a private nursery school.”

On March 29, VGNS will host a fundraiser at Witchdoctor Brewery from 6 to 8 p.m. to raise money to help students attend the nursery school. There will be a $10 entry fee, and a portion of admission will be directed towards the fundraiser. Several local businesses have donated gift cards, services and other prizes for a raffle.

“The community has been so generous in supporting our efforts,” said Gertz. “They’ve really rallied around this effort.”

Gertz said eventually the group hopes to offer college scholarships to alumni of VGNS who are interested in a career in early childhood education.

“The upcoming fundraiser is open to anyone,” said Gertz. “We hope to see former students, fellow teachers, staff and anyone else who wishes to come.”

VGNS curriculum follows the Connecticut State Early Learning and Development standards. The curriculum is designed to foster all areas of a child’s development including social and emotional, physical, cognitive and language. Themes of learning include community awareness, multicultural topics, children’s book authors, nature, shapes and colors, nursery rhymes, and health and safety.

To learn more about the nursery school, visit www.VGNS.org.