Obituaries: Margaret L. Nass

Margaret L. (Deckert) Nass, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (January 16, 2018) at Marlborough Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marlborough. She was happily married for 65 years to the late Floyd E. Nass before his passing in 2011. Margaret was born in Hartford to the late Richard and Frances Deckert on March 11, 1925. She was raised in Southington attending local schools including the Old South End one room schoolhouse, and worked for a short time with her father at the Southington Country Club. On March 2, 1946, she married the love of her life, Floyd, and together they built their home and raised their four children in Southington. Margaret was completely devoted to her family and nothing gave her more joy in life. Her family will miss her dearly. Margaret leaves three sons and daughters-in-law: Alan and Kristine Nass of Terryville, James and Rosemary Nass of Marlborough and Michael and Nancie Nass of Burlington; her daughter and son-in-law: Robin and Mike Wilson of Bristol; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother Richard “Dick” Deckert. A private graveside service will be held at Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Please visit Margaret’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

