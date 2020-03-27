Obituary: Barbara I. ‘Babs’ Atkinson, 78

Barbara I. Atkinson, “Babs” passed peacefully early Sunday morning on March 8, 2020 while at Bay State Medical hospital. Born in Fort Kent, Maine on December 14, 1941 as Barbara I. Charette, she was 78 years young (counting leap years).

Babs lived a spiritual life in her love for God and her family. She was a colorful character skilled at many crafts from bowling to oil paintings. After taking time to raise her family, Babs very proudly received her high school diploma in 1993.

Babs was married to Bill Atkinson who predeceased her. She is survived by her loving children, Steve Szpunar his wife Christine, Lisa Fritz, and John Avak, (affectionately referred to by mom as Johnny); nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She will always be very loved and missed.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Babs’ life on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. @ Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 4 p.m. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com

