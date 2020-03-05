Obituary: Barbara (Zelek) Bak, 89

Barbara (Zelek) Bak, 89, of Bristol, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born on March 27, 1930 in New Britain to the late Rose (Waligura) and Jan Zelek. A dedicated wife and mother, she devoted her life to her family, ensuring they had a warm and loving home and raising her children with a sense of faith, family and holiday traditions passed on through generations. She enjoyed dabbling in art and sewing in her younger years and had a lifelong passion for reading, especially about history. A woman of deep faith, she was a member of St. Joseph Church in Bristol, for many years active in the Ladies Guild, the choir and the religious education program. She especially loved children and being a grandmother, and was a member of the Mother’s Club of Chamberlain Elementary School in New Britain and delighted in teaching the children in her religious education classes in Bristol. Always willing to help others, she also enjoyed volunteering her time at Bristol Hospital. The love of his life, she is survived by her husband, Raymond J. Bak, to whom she was married for 67 years. She is also survived by her children, Michael Bak and his wife Linda of Bristol, Daniel Bak of Bristol, Diane Muzzarelli and her husband Paolo of Windsor, Mariane Hart and her husband Joseph of Hebron, 10 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol. Calling hours are Sunday, March 8, 2020 between the hours of 4 PM and 7 PM at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org/donate. Please visit Barbara’s memorial website at www.dupontfuneralhome.com

