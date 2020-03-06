Obituary: Colette C. (Champagne) Dallaire, 88

Colette C. (Champagne) Dallaire, 88, loving wife of Denis Dallaire, died on Monday (March 2, 2020) at Sheriden Woods. She was born in Canada on April 20, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Eduard and Lucia (Poulin) Champagne.

Colette was a parishioner at St. Ann Church in Bristol, where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Ann. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved spending her retirement time sharing golf with her husband.

In addition to her husband of almost 70 years, Colette is survived by her four sons: Richard “Ritt” Dallaire and his wife Christine of Maryland, John Dallaire and his wife Cheryl of Bristol, Tracy Dallaire of New Britain, Denis Dallaire Jr. of Bristol; her two daughters: Linette Pronovost and her husband Steven of Northfield, Suzan Condren and her husband Tom of New Britain; her sister: Rita Genest of Canada; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her five brothers: Roger, Bertrand, Robert, Rene and Germain Champagne.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (March 6, 2020) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 5, 2020 between the hours of 5 PM and 8 PM at Funk Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Sheriden Woods Health Care Center, Resident Council, 321 Stonecrest Drive, Bristol, CT 06010.

