Obituary: Dale J. Beaulieu, 50

Dale J. Beaulieu, 50, of Bristol, passed away Monday March 16, 2020 at his home. Dale was born October 7, 1969 in New Britain, CT, son of Kenneth Beaulieu of Morriston, FL and Jeanine (Martin) Quistberg of Terryville. Dale was employed as an operating engineer for Local 478. Besides his parents he is survived by his daughters, who he loved very much, Nicole Beaulieu of Terryville and Savanna Dovitski Beaulieu of Terryville, his brothers, Jeffrey Beaulieu and his wife Katherine of Chester, Justin Beaulieu of Columbia, Christopher Beaulieu of Columbia; his significant other, Jennifer Aubin of Terryville and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 659 Tower Ave. Ste. 1, Hartford, CT 06112 www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

Related