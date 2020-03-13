Obituary: John Edward Savage Sr., 51

John Edward Savage Sr., 51, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at home. He was born on July 19, 1968 in Southington, son of the late James W. and Beatrice M. (Paradis) Savage.

John enjoyed fishing, camping, riding dirt bikes and off-roading. He was a hands on man and loved his family. He will be missed dearly.

John is survived by his wife Dana Glowicki Savage of Bristol; sons John E. Savage, Jr. of Southington, Trevor Savage of AZ, Matthew Savage of Bristol, Connor Savage of Bristol; daughter Callie Savage of Bristol, grandson Tristan Torres of Southington; brothers Donald Savage and his wife Eileen of Southington, Mark Savage and his wife Sandy of Terryville; sisters Barbara Savage of Southington, Debra Savage of Southington, mother-in-law Lisa Barnes of Bristol and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his daughter Haley Rae and brother Ronald Savage.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave. Bristol, starting at 11AM until a funeral home service that will begin at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bristol Hospital Home Care & Hospice, 32 Valley St. Level D Bristol, CT 06010.

