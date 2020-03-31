Obituary: Patricia A. Malone, 73

Patricia A. Malone, 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Plantsville. She was the wife of the late Dennis N. Malone.

Patricia was born in Waltham, MA on May 28, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Constance (Whitten) Whigham and twin sister of the late Bruce Whigham.

She was a resident of Bristol, CT for over 35 years.

Patricia was retired from the Bristol Community Organization where she worked as the RSVP coordinator for many years. She loved travelling, gardening, Cape Cod, theater and above all, spending time with her family and friends.

Patricia leaves behind her loving children Craig Malone and his wife Karri of Bristol, daughters Wendy Levy and her husband Mark of Trumbull and Kimberly Malone of Bristol, Sister Sandra Marlowe-Martin and her husband Don of Essex Jct, VT; Her two precious grandsons Noah and Ryan Levy, several nieces and nephews, and her devoted, loving companion Bill Banulski.

The family wishes to thank LiveWell, and her in home caregivers for their exceptional care and support.

She was a sweet, kind and caring mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, Aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.

There will be a private family burial. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/donate and/or LiveWell at www.livewell.org 1261 S. Main St. Plantsville, CT 06479

O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave. Forestville, CT is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Patricia’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.