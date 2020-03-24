Obituary: Sandra G. (Southwick) Wilson, 82

Sandra G. (Southwick) Wilson, 82, of Southington, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at home. Born June 8, 1937 in Woonsocket, RI she was the daughter of the late Justin and Clarice (Daniels) Southwick.

Sandra graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design where she studied painting, and it is here where she met her late husband Roy Thomas Wilson. For much of her life she worked as a health aide, taking care of the elderly, those with disabilities, and mental illness. She loved to bake and cook for others, her kind heart always wanting to help people and be of service to the community. Sandra absolutely adored animals of all kinds. She enjoyed horseback riding and going to the Southwick Zoo, which her family owned. She also loved spending time with her daughter’s cats, Mittens and Asia-Lynn, who she playfully called her grandchildren.

Sandra was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Southington and loved playing piano during worship. She was a well-loved member of the church and the people there were very important to her. Her family would like to give a special thank you to Jen and Emily from the church for all they’ve done for Sandra.

She is survived by her children Dawn Wilson of Bristol, Brett Wilson and wife Patricia of New Hartford, Justin Wilson and fiancé Brenda of Wolcott, and two grandchildren Taylor and Ava Wilson. She also leaves a sister Justine Brewer of Mendon, MA. She was predeceased by a son Lee Wilson and a brother Daniel Southwick.

Services will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com

Advertisement