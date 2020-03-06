Blue Devils Unified Basketball team beats faculty at annual game

The Plainville Community Schools Unified Basketball team scored a 99-57 victory at the 4th annual Unified Basketball Team game on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Plainville High School. Each year, the Blue Devils take on school administrators, board of education members, faculty, and parents. The winning team is coached by PHS faculty member Jeri Lynn Turkowitz and Middle School of Plainville faculty members Amy Tennant and Stephanie Gagne. The event brought the PCS community together. The state champion Blue Devils cheerleaders cheered on the team. Former teacher and athletic director, John Zadnik, served as the referee, and PHS culinary arts instruct Al LeSage provided refreshments.

