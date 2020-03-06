Boys basketball: Central prevails over Eastern to take city series

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

BRISTOL – The Bristol Eastern boys basketball team had the exact start it wanted against Bristol Central on Monday, Feb. 24, as the Lancers tallied a double-figure lead against its crosstown rival.

But Central’s defense eventually led to offense as the Rams’ grabbed a small edge at the half and then busted the game open in the third quarter.

In the end, behind 30 points from sophomore center Donovan Clingan, Central swept the season-series over Eastern, wrapping up a 60-34 win from the Thomas M. Monahan Gymnasium on the campus of Bristol Eastern in a CCC South, Patriot division tilt.

The Lancers (6-14) bombed away from three-point land to open the game – canning five of their first eight threes – before the Rams limited Eastern to two points over a 16-minute stretch as Central (16-4) went into trap mode, forced turnovers, and turned an 11-point deficit into an 18-point cushion via a 29-2 run, which included plenty of 1-3-1 defensive tactics.

“We went to that 1-3-1 trap,” said Central coach Tim Barrette. “We’ve been working on it all year. We’ve had it in the bag, we’ve used it a couple times but we’ve been playing such good zone defense that we haven’t used it. Eastern came out, did a great job spacing the floor, pulling Donovan away and they hit five out of their first [eight] three-pointers I believe. Obviously, it’s a common trend when we play here. We used two times outs, we’re down 15-4, and we had to battle our way back.”

But Central was hard-pressed to score anything early as Eastern forced early turnovers, kept Clingan (19 rebounds, one blocked shot) off the scoreboard and through one period of play, the Lancers were in charge at 15-6.

“I’ll tell you what, we pressured their guards,” said Eastern coach Bunty Ray of Eastern’s early success. “That was the key. We were able to get the guards uncomfortable, turn them over a little bit, didn’t give them a free look to Donovan and then we had somebody on the weak side, ready to help. We played with tremendous energy and passion and you can do that when you’re scoring baskets at the other end and your home and everything looks like it’s just going to keep going the way it was going.”

Eastern’s Bryce Curtin (six points, three assists) hit two threes while Trini Otero (seven points, five rebounds), Jordyn Tate, and Elijah Parent (10 points, three rebounds, four assists) also hit three-point bombs over the first 5:41 of the first period.

But even as Eastern held a nine point lead after eight minutes of action. Central made it a possession-by-possession game and with 3:58 left in the second period, Clingan finally scored – chopping the deficit to 15-8 – and a Rams’ offensive flood-gate was about to burst on the Lancers.

“I give my guys a lot of credit,” said Barrette. “I told them twice in those timeouts, ‘We’re not going to get this back all in one shot. Just keep chipping away and chipping away’ and we’re up four when we went into halftime.”

Clingan scored 11 second-period points as his hoop with 1:44 left in the half gave Central the lead for good but off an Otero field goal, Eastern was hanging around – trailing 19-17 with 1:07 remaining in the half.

Austin Brown (five points) hit the final basket of the half, giving Central a 21-17 push at the break. But the squad rallied around Clingan in the third quarter as he scored nine straight points off excellent feeds and passes, leading to thunderous dunks and second chance scoring opportunities.

That offense saw the Rams lead 30-17 with 4:53 reaming in the third.

“We got the ball where we needed to make entries” to Clingan said Barrette. “Everything’s about angles. You hear me yell all the time ‘angle, angle, angle.’ Donovan’s a great asset to have, obviously, but if you don’t have the angle to make the pass, you can’t make that entry. We did a good job in getting him into our location where we need to be and obviously, he does the rest when the ball is passed inside.”

Eastern’s offense finally got on track late in the third period as the home team limited the turnovers and attempted to trim that deficit to about a dozen points or so.

“It showed our skill set,” said Ray. “It exposed some things that we just don’t do well [like] read certain zone pressures. We don’t put the ball on the floor and find guys. I thought we could have cut a little bit more. It’s hard to just all of a sudden say ‘Hey, you’ve got to do this or that.’ We tried to make the adjustments but the players have got to see the reads. Our young guards just didn’t see the reads.”

To end the third, Otero hit a hoop, Parent added a lay-up, Tyler Donohue zipped in a 3, and when a forced Parent one-handed leaner found the bottom of the net, Eastern still trailed but was hanging around at 39-26.

The Rams then made it academic as Central started the final quarter with a powerful Clingan dunk, igniting an 18-3 burst, and off free throws from D’Ante Ross and Maliki Matthews, Eastern trailed 57-29 with 1:54 to play.

“You could just tell the confidence started to come for the whole group,” said Barrette about the offense. “You could see it. We started playing at our pace. We don’t want this game in the 30s or 40s. We played two games this year where we scored below 40 and we lost both. So we don’t want the game below 40.”

To end the contest for Eastern, Elijah Borgelin hit a 3 and Trevor Nohilly made his first varsity basket while Central’s Piotr Nizielski finished the contest with a lay-up as Central won the contest by 26 – completing the Lancers’ season.

“[The shots] went in-and-out for us,” said Ray. “I think a couple of those threes just rimmed out. If we make a couple of those threes…the key is against Central, you’ve got to make your shots. We just didn’t make our shots. We had our shots but we also limited our possessions with turnovers.”

The 16 wins in 2019-20 was a drastic improvement by the Rams from last season and the squad earned a home game against New Britain in a CCC tournament contest from the Charles C. Marsh Gymnasium on Thursday, Feb. 27.

“We generally play really solid zone defense,” said Barrette. “We started man-to-man tonight. They took it to us and we just had to make the adjustment. I’m proud of my guys for the adjustment they made. We really flipped the table in that second quarter.”