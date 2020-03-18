Child pornography incident at Plainville HS pool didn’t affect Southington teams

In Plainville, a parent volunteer with a local youth swim club is facing child pornography charges after federal investigators reported finding videos and photos of naked underage girls on his phone. Vice president of the Blue Dolphins swim team parents association Kyle Fasold, 49, was arrested on Friday, May 6.

After a court-authorized search of Fasold’s residence, officials seized numerous electronic items, including an Apple iPhone X. Preliminary forensic analysis of the phone revealed multiple video files and an image file of girls changing in a locker room.

The Blue Dolphins team is a recreational youth swim team based in Plainville which uses the Plainville High School pool for practice. The Southington High School diving team also uses the PHS pool for practice but are not believed to be associated in the matter.

“My understanding is that the crimes involved girls younger than high school age and somehow associated with the Blue Dolphins swim group, but since we have not been involved in the case or in the investigation that understanding is based on the information released publicly,” said Southington Superintendent of School Tim Connellan.

If a situation like this were ever to occur within Southington schools, Connellan assured there are policies in place to handle it.

“First, if any parent suspected anything of this nature, they should immediately contact their police department,” he said. “If any school employee suspected anything of this nature, they would contact their police department immediately and then contact the Department of Children and Families.”

Connellan said there are a number of policies and regulations in place that are designed to protect students and to provide students and families with high quality staff members working in the school system.

The arrest documents charge Fasold with production and attempted production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Production of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years, and possession of child pornography carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

U.S. Attorney John H. Durham noted that this investigation is in its early stages and investigators are working to identify and notify victims.

This matter is being investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Plainville Police Department and Connecticut State Police. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nancy V. Gifford and Sarala V. Nagala.

This prosecution is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative, which is aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.