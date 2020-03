From left, Conner Southall, Gavin Geddes, and Grace Geddes won the local level of the Knights of Columbus International Free Throw Championship in January. All three went on to compete at the district level, hosted by the Plainville Knights Council on Sunday, Feb. 9. Plainville’s Gavin and Grace Geddes will move on to the regional level competition on Sunday, Mar. 1, having won their respective divisions in the district competition.

