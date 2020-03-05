Two players from the Southington girls soccer team were selected for all-state honors by the Connecticut United Soccer coaches Association. Abby Sowa and Allison Carr were selected to the all-state LL team, with Sowa also being selected to the All-Region 1 team. Sowa and Carr helped guide the Lady Knights to their second state championship appearance in the program’s history this past season. Carr had a team-leading 12 goals in the regular season while Sowa had six goals and three assists.

Abby Sowa Alli Carr

