Sport hall of fame inductees announced

The Bristol Sports Hall of Fame will hold its 23rd annual induction program on Friday, Nov. 22, at the DoubleTree in Bristol.

“I am pleased to announce the Bristol Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019,” Hall of Fame president Bob Kalat said. “The seven individuals being inducted are truly deserving and will join past inductees as outstanding representatives of Bristol’s sports history.”

Joining the BSHOF this year are Bob Caron, Jim Deschaine, Wendy Guite Kenyon, Malcolm Huckaby, Pat Parente, Dean Pecevich, and Art Whitehead.

Bob Caron – A graduate of Sarah E. Reynolds School and Bristol High, he went on to study at Cheshire Academy, University of Connecticut and St. Lawrence University. He was a standout multi-sports athlete at each level who went on to coach youth sports in Bristol, including 20 years with Bristol Midget Football. He was a member of the Bristol Blues Semi-pro team and the Forestville Eagles. Honors passed his way have been multiple, including being honored by the Bristol Tramps in 1984 with the Harp Broderick Award;

Jim Deschaine – He was a three-sports success in soccer, basketball, and baseball, the latter as an all-state pick at Bristol Eastern in 1996. He went on to earn All-American honors in baseball at Brandeis University in setting school all-time offensive records. He was a member of the 1994 American Legion State Championship team and was drafted in the 10th round of the 1999 draft by the Chicago Cubs, reaching the AAA level of the minor league ball. He was inducted into the Torrington Twister Hall of Fame in 2005.

Advertisement

Malcolm Huckaby – He led Bristol Central to a state title in basketball as an All-State player in 1989. He went on to help lead the Boston College basketball team to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in 1994. He was inducted into the Boston College Varsity Club Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004 and the 2015 ACC basketball Legends class. Also, a baseball player in high school, he was drafted by the Houston Astros. He played basketball overseas and in 1997 played pro for the Miami Heat. He joined ESPN in 2012 as a basketball analyst;

Wendy Guite Kenyon – She won 11 varsity letters at Bristol Central before graduating in 1978 with basketball earning her both All-State and All-American honors. She held the basketball top scorer record at Bristol Central for 11 years. Following college, she played for the Greenwich Women’s soccer team for 15 years, 10 as team captain. After her playing career, she took up recreational sports of many kinds;

Pat Parente – a 1968 Bristol Central graduate, he has coached and been active in numerous Bristol sports-related programs at different levels while earning multiple recognitions for efforts along the way. They include receiving assistant wrestling coach of the year award from USA Wrestling Magazine, Bristol Tramps Service Award in 2006, New England Council of Schools Hall of Fame in 2009 and The Ralph Papazian Award in 2003. He served as CIAC State Wrestling Site Director and Wrestling State Tournament Director for many years.

Dean Pecevich – He played football, basketball and baseball at Bristol Eastern as a member of the class of 1979. He batted .450 and .426 in his junior and senior baseball seasons, earning All-State honors. He was an outstanding two-way football player, also earning All-State honors in his senior season. He once struck out 18 consecutive batters as a member of the FLL Dodgers. He went on to play college football at UMass;

Art Whitehead – He played sports at both Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern as a standout football, basketball and track participant with basketball being his forte. His playing days included being a member of the Terryville Oasis, a member of the New England Basketball Association where his team won many titles and he won all-league recognition. He had NBA tryouts with the Washington Bullets and played with the Harlem Wizards;

Tickets for the dinner are $40 and can be purchased by contacting Linda Mannarino at 860-582-0310 or sending a check payable to BSHOF, c/o Linda Mannarino, P.O. Box 2954, Bristol, CT 06011-2954. Tickets can also be purchased on the BSHOF website at bshof.org. No tickets will be sold at door.