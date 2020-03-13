Sports honors: Bristol athletes earn conference awards

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

The Central Connecticut Conference’s all-conference boys and girls basketball teams were recently announced at the CCC basketball tournaments and several performers from Bristol made the list.

Bristol Central, 17-5 at the completion of the CCC boys basketball tournament, had two selections to the All-CCC South squad, which included the Rams’ soon to be All-State center.

Sophomore Donovan Clingan was a no-brainer on the squad and is the most recent member of the Bristol scholastic 1,000-point team off his CCC scoring efforts.

Carrying averages of 24.8 points, 16.7 rebounds and 6.5 blocks-per-game over the 2019-20 campaign, Clingan was easily the best player in the CCC South this year and is an excellent representative of the CCC overall.

He plowed through three triple-doubles this season and drained a career-high 37 points against New Britain in the CCC Tournament while posting a few 34 point efforts over the season.

Clingan, now a two-time CCC South All Conference performer, also canned three three-point field goals along the way as he showed his all-around hoop abilities on a nightly basis, which included an underrated passing game.

Also from Central, junior forward Sean Wininger was named to the squad, playing in all 20 regular season games this season for the program.

He dropped a season best 18 points against Maloney and that also included a 14 rebounding effort for a well-earned double-double.

Wininger was the third leading three-point shooter for the program (16), trailing seniors Shane Ouellette (31) and Austin Brown (25).

He also grabbed his share of rebounds and performed his job extremely well when Clingan was double or triple teamed throughout the campaign with his outside shooting touch.

Bristol Eastern standout Elijah Parent was also named to the CCC South, All Conference team as the junior guard had a very good year for the Lancers’ program (6-14).

And off his outstanding long-range shooting efforts, he established two new team records along the way.

Parent dropped in seven three-pointers against Platt on Feb. 11, which was a new single-game school record while his 62 3-pointers overall were a new single season standard for the program.

Overall, he shot threes at just under a 40-percent clip for the year.

He scored 33 points against Platt, establishing a new career-high for himself, while he carried overall numbers of 16.8 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals over 29.5 minutes-per-game.

On the girls end, Bristol Eastern had an excellent 16-4 regular season, which was highlighted by three CCC South All-Conference performers, seniors Jordan Ouellette and Avery Arbuckle along with sophomore sensation Ciara Collins,

Ouellette and Collins have made the All-Conference team twice while Arbuckle earned the nod for the first time this year.

The newest member of the 1,000 point club at Eastern, Ouellette was the team leader in points and one of the squad’s leading rebounders this season.

The forward could also run the offense and was adept at passing out of the high-post.

Speaking of the high post, Arbuckle excelled at dropping in assists from the free throw line and was the team’s second leading rebounder.

As Eastern’s best shot blocker, Arbuckle added a reliable three-pointer to her shooting arsenal.

And there is Collins, a reliable outside shooter who is also a nifty passer and will pick your pocket at a moment’s notice.

A natural leader, Collins was second on the squad in points, nabbed her share of rebounds while leading the Lancers in 3-point shooting.

The future is very bright for Collins and the Bristol Eastern girls basketball program.

Also recognized for their regular season efforts were the senior duo of Janessa Gonzalez and Jade Udoh from St. Paul Catholic – earning awards from the Naugatuck Valley League.

The fourth year players were both All-NVL selections while Gonzalez – the second leading scorer in the NVL this season at 18.9 points-per-game – winning the NVL Player of the Year award in the process.

She led the league in total points and after 23 games, she had scored 434 total points.

Udoh manned the post quite well for the Falcons and the gifted player was second on the team in points with 296 for an average of 12.9 a game.

The combination both scored 1,000 points for the Falcons’ program.

St. Paul Catholic forward Olivia Heslin, a senior for Joe Mone’s outstanding program, was named to the All-NVL Iron Division team off her outstanding play.