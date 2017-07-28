Tough time to be a Greener

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

The Bristol Greeners of the Tri-State Baseball League rolled into the weekend at 2-16 but the squad was looking for one last win against Blasius Chevy this past Saturday.

In that game, Bristol fell by a single run, falling to Blasius Chevy 6-5 to end the season at 2-17 overall.

The Greeners had several near misses in 2017 but the young crew will certainly have a much improved squad next summer off those tough losses and encounters.

Here’s an update that covers most of the Greeners’ season during the month of July:

Saturday, July 8

Watertown Blaze 7, Bristol Greeners 0

Sunday, July 16

Canton Crushers 8, Bristol Greeners 4

The Canton Crushers defeated the Bristol Greeners 8-4 on Sunday, July 16.

Veteran pitcher Jimmy Spirito picked up the win for Canton, going seven strong innings.

He scattered eight hits and allowed just three runs.

The Crushers had a very good day at the plate, getting some timely hits off Bristol chucker AJ Lorenzetti.

Canton’s Taylor Riley went 3-of-5 with a double and a team best four RBI.

Chris Vandebogart and Jake Bryant each had three hits for Canton. Taylor Landry, Sean Bahre and Heath Cotton all tallied RBI for the Crushers.

Lorenzetti took the loss for Bristol, striking out eight over his stint on the mound.

Tony Nicoletti, Reid Roberge and Tyler Cyr all had two hits apiece for the Greeners.

Monday, July 17

Southington 66ers 11, Bristol Greeners 1

In a battle of former St. Paul Catholic teammates, the Southington 66ers defeated the Bristol Greeners 11-1.

Southern New Hampshire University’s Connor Crean threw six strong innings on the mound for Southington.

Matt Dell’Agnese then pitched a scoreless seventh for the winning squad.

Offensively for the 66ers, the squad scrambled up 11 base hits.

Tim Jalbert led the 66ers’ offense with two doubles and a single while Brian Boerner and Josh Dobratz each generated two hits apiece.

John Mikalopas flipped out a two-run single, while Kyle Dube, Brendon Emigholz, and Patrick Raymond added base hits.

Bristol ramped up six hits in all including two from Tyler Cyr.

Reid Roberge, Finn, Knox, and Bodley all added singles while shortstop Jerry LaPenta was a defensive standout for the Greeners.

Wednesday, July 19

Tri-Town Trojans 6, Bristol Greeners 1

Tri-Town’s Jordie Scheiner threw a complete game against Bristol as the Trojan took the season series from the Greeners.

Scheiner gave up three hits, struck out four, and yielded just one earned run over the contest.

The Trojans were sharp offensively, putting up 11 hits on the evening. Danny McCarty, Steve Price, James Cramphin, and Hunter Grabowski led the Trojans with two hits apiece.