Applications now being accepted for preschool

The Bristol Public Schools Preschool Program is now accepting applications for the 2017-2018 school year. Screening will be held at the Bristol Public Library in April. Interested parents or guardians may obtain applications at any Bristol elementary school or on at www.bristol.k12.ct.us/bristol-early-childhood-center.

Applications can be dropped off at any Bristol elementary school or The Bristol Early Childhood Center.

For more information, contact Jasmin Autunno at (860)584-3335 x 148.

Related