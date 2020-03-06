City shown off to Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz

by JAMILA YOUNG

STAFF WRITER

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz stopped in Bristol last week to learn about upcoming projects coming to the city.

Bysiewicz walked from City Hall to Hope Street to Main Street, accompanied by Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu; Justin Malley, economic and community development executive director; and Raymond Rogozinski, director of public works.

“Susan and I are personal friends. She’s always calling to check up, and see how things are going, especially if she sees a newspaper article that piques her interest,” said Zoppo-Sassu. “She’s always been very supportive of Bristol, so when we have good news stories, we like to share them.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in June for a parking lot to be built on parcel 9, next to the parking lot for Bristol Health, and a walkway will be built for safety from parcel one to three from Main Street to North Main Street. Veterans housing and retail space is planned for parcel 10.

At 200 Main St., next to the Bristol Press and Main Street Pint & Plate, there is a new store that will be opening in six to eight weeks called, “Baskets.” The store owner came from Canada, and opened the first location in New Jersey. The new store will be her first in Connecticut. The Bristol store will sell chocolate, wine, flowers, gift baskets, sauces, spreads, and bath and body products.

“We are a very diverse state, and Bristol is an example of a very diverse city, with lots of different kinds of people, and everybody does well together,” said Bysiewicz.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we are really building piece by piece, a very solid base for the future,” said Zoppo-Sassu. “Between Baskets, the fact that they’re re-opening Super Natural, the fact that there’s so much development interest in the remaining parcels really bodes well for the economic forecast for downtown, which means it will be financially viable and contributing tax dollars to the Bristol economic base.”