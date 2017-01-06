Healing through horses; riding center offers programs to vets

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

For U.S. Marine veteran and Bristol resident Rick Scarola, interacting with horses was exactly what he needed when transitioning back to civilian life.

When he returned home, Scarola spent some time in isolation until he joined the Veterans Equine Facilitated Learning & Coaching Program at Shepard Meadows Therapeutic Riding Centerin September 2015.

From 1985 to 1994, Scarola was an active duty Marine, and served in the 143rd Military Police Company from 1996 to 2002.

“For eight or 10 years, I really derailed,” said Scarola, who has been able to cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) through the program. “What I was missing was the hand-on stuff.”

EFLC aims to improve the quality of veterans’ daily lives by supporting the healing of trauma-related invisible wounds and increasing a sense of personal wellbeing. All participants work directly with the horses either mounted or unmounted.

“The horses just kind of take you in,” said Scarola. “They kind of know what’s going on with you.”

“The main chunk of our time will be outside with the horses,” said Program Director Cathy Languerand. “We’ll come back inside and debrief and…focus on building that emotional foundation.”

The program emphasizes the importance of connection, starting with connection to one’s mind, body and human spirit.

By working closely with horses, veterans with PTSD or TBI learn about how to move through anxiety to calm. The horses walk participants through obstacle courses, up and down hills, while introducing veterans to their own hidden landscape.

To survive, the horses have honed their senses to read veterans physically, spiritually and emotionally, said Languerand.

“We do things with the horses, and the horses will always give the feedback of your emotional balance—whether you’re holding your breath…you’re fearful or angry,” said Languerand, who helps facilitate communication between veterans and the horses. They will instantly give you feedback on how that feels to them.”

Although apprehensive at first, Scarola became instant buddies with Red, one of SMTRC’s eight horses that is known for being gentle, quiet and steady. Red has been a partner of Shepard Meadows since 2011.

“Red paired up with me almost immediately,” said Scarola, adding how he knew nothing about horses when he started the program. “He recognized right off that I was kind of uncomfortable when I came in. But he just took me in. He was patient.”

Scarola said the Veterans EFLC program helped him get his life back on track. He now serves as a mentor for other veterans who come through.

“It’s the perfect thing that vets need,” said Scarola.

Nestled at 733 Hill St., SMTRC is a non-profit organization that provides equine assisted programs to veterans, local residents and children of all ages. SMTRC is a Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship premier accredited riding center that operates seven days a week on its 26 acres of open land.

In 2012, SMTRC partnered with the Bristol Veterans Council and the Connecticut Veterans’ Home in Rocky Hill to start a program that provides equine-therapy for veterans. Since its inception, the Veterans EFLC Program has been funded by donations that help provide scholarships to Connecticut veterans who may suffer from PTSD, TBI or other combat-related emotional struggles.

From the Bristol Blues Strikeout Club to the recent “Celebration of New Beginnings” gala to individual donations, EFLC has received an outpour of support from the community at large.

“Once you mention veterans, people listen,” said Patricia Fournier, the president of SMTRC’s Board of Directors. “Hearing about the type of program—they want to help, they want to get involved. [Veterans] have done so much for us—it’s good to be giving something back.”

For more information about the Veterans EFLC Program, visit www.shepardmeadows.org.