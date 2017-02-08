Obituaries: Betty J. Hintz

Betty J. (Romans) Hintz, 77, of Bristol, beloved wife of Kenneth Hintz, died on Monday (February 6, 2017) at Bristol Hospital. Betty was born in Bristol on January 18, 1940 and was a one of four children of the late Robert V. and Josephine (Sweeney) Romans. A lifelong Bristol resident, she attended Bristol schools and graduated from Bristol High School in 1957. She had her own morning show on WBIS radio in the late 50’s. After raising her three sons, she owned the former Josie’s Yarn Shop on Federal Hill and worked at the Farmington Public Library. She was proud to have graduated in 1987 from the University of Connecticut Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s Degree in English. One of Betty’s greatest joys was to spend time with her grandchildren and family at their cottage in RI. In addition to her husband of 58 years, Betty is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Dana Hintz, Matthew and Karen Hintz, and Andrew and Mary Beth Hintz, all of Bristol; two brothers: Robert F. Romans of West Yarmouth, MA, and Richard “Greg” Romans of Bristol; six adored grandchildren: Hannah Nguyen and her husband, Dave, Daniel, Molly, Benjamin, Josephine, and Melanie Hintz; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister: Helen A. Romans. Funeral services will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday (February 11, 2017) at 1 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Saturday between 11 AM and 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489-1052, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit Betty’s memorial website at WWW.FUNKFUNERALHOME.COM

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

