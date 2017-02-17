Police blotter for Feb. 17

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Kane Spielman, 18, of 225 Pond View St., Southington, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with illegal possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Torey A. Towle, 33, of 26 Litchfield St., Apt. 2, Torrington, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Wendy Chamberland, 54, of 85 Terryville Ave., Apt. C, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Laquonte G. Taylor, 37, of 502 South St., Apt. A10, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with operation while under the influence, operation while registered license suspended/revoked and driving in a right hand lane.
- Craig W. Kallberg, 48, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with two counts of violation of town ordinance, interfering with an officer, second degree threatening, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brian J. Hoffman, 39, of no certain address, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with failure to respond to infraction.
- Stephen Minacci, 29, of 148 West St., second floor, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with third degree robbery, second degree breach of peace, and criminal attempt.
- Brandon J. Collin, 25, of 44 Foxwood Rd., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- Rudy John, 34, of 80 Kane St., Apt. D5, West Hartford, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with sixth degree larceny, and second degree failure to appear.
- Takeeda J. Davis, 26, of 294 Beechwood Ave., Bridgeport, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with no insurance, misuse of plate, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to obey stop sign, possession of less than 0.5 ounce of cannabis-type substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia for less than 0.5 ounces of marijuana.
- Philip Mazur, 54, of 170 Old Waterbury Rd., Terryville, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- Fermin Ruiz-Valencia, 56, of 475 Farmington Ave., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with operation while under the influence, operation while registered license suspended/revoked, and restricted turns fail signal.
- Denise Ward, 34, of 1326 North St., Suffield, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of narcotics, and second degree failure to appear.
- Lisa N. Wright, 30, of 156 Hobart St., Meriden, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of narcotics, and restricted turns fail signal.
- Yahaira Llubere, 36, of 159 Fillmore St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Michael H. Savage, 49, of 51 Madera Dr., Waterbury, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Alexander Bareska, 60, of 778 West St., Apt. 127, Southington, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with second degree breach of peace and permit to sell/carry gun.
- Larry A. Blaise, 46, of P.O. Box 16, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with violation of probation, evading responsibility and failure to drive in proper lane.
- Ryan S. Hill, 36, of 85 Sims Rd., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with third degree forgery.
- Nathaniel Daniel, 31, of 55 Market St., Apt. 4S, New Britain, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with second degree harassment and second degree threatening.
- Kevin Johnson, 20, of 171 Sigourney St., Hartford, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Celeste Sapp, 19, of 523 North Main St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Scott Scandura, 52, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with second degree robbery and second degree larceny.
- Balach Danish, 22, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with interfering with an officer, third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, criminal violation of protective order nonthreatening, and first degree criminal trespass.
- Peter M. Pindel, 41, of 89 Miller St., New Britain, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Crystaly Acevedo, 20, of 360 Hart St., Southington, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with failure to grant right of way on a left turn and negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.
- Gary M. Gendron, 58, of 90 Pinebrook Terrace, Apt. 10, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with operation while under the influence, restricted turns fail signal, possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence of alcohol and operating a motor scooter without a license.
- Alexis Johnson, 20, of 98 Old Orchard Rd., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with second degree forgery and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
- Ismael D. Ramos, 21, of 24 Pleasant Ave., Apt. L, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with operation while under the influence and restricted turns fail signal.