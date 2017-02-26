Fire report for Feb. 24

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.
Feb. 10
1302 Stafford Ave., outside stationary compactor/ compacted trash fire.
58 Jerome Ave., lock-out.
Gaylord Towers, 55 Gaylord St., hazardous condition, other.
Mountain Rd. and Downs St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
64 Hawthorne St., carbon monoxide incident.
Feb. 11
Ingraham Manor, 400 North Main St., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.
Peacedale Street and Hart Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.
Riverside Avenue and Main Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
45 Nicholas Dr., smoke detector activation, no fire.
Brook Street and Farmington Avenue, accident, potential accident, other.
Ocean State Job Lot, 685 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
Castle & Sons, 195 Burlington Ave., hazardous condition, other.
New Look Hair Studio, 88 Pine St., lock-out.
269 Mechanic St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.
67 West St., smoke detector activation, no fire.
Feb. 12
771 Stafford Ave., lock-out.
255 Main St., cooking fire, confined to container.
Alloy Welding, 233 Riverside Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Feb. 13
66 Dorset Way, medical assist, assist EMS crew.
18 Frances St., lock-out.
17 Sherman St., power line down.
56 Vanderbilt Rd., power line down.
34 Concord St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.
Boardman Street and Farmington Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
124 Greene St., fuel burner/boiler malfunction, fire confined.
150 Terryville Rd., power line down.
Feb. 14
771 Stafford Ave., medical assist, assist EMS crew.
123 Seminary St., lock-out.
Crazy Bruce’s Liquors, 1224 Farmington Ave., emergency medical service, other.
1182 Farmington Ave., lock-out.
359 Pine St., power line down.
Huntington Woods, 200 Blakeslee St., carbon monoxide incident.
Feb. 15
137 Kenney St., overheated motor.
141 Lynn Rd., carbon monoxide incident.
32 Conlon St., lightning strike (no fire).
36 Williams St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.
20 Union St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.
42 Willis St., smoke or odor removal.
Feb. 16
32 Valley St., lock-out.
51 Broderick Rd., chemical spill or leak.
Bristol Hospital, 41 Brewster Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.
87 Meadow St., lock-out.
124 Lufkin Lane, alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.
357 Birch St., malicious, mischievous false call, other.