Police blotter for March 17

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week:
- Shane A. Sanchez, 30, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested March 3 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Julio Montalvo, 32, of 107 Tulip St., Bristol, was arrested March 3 and charged with violation of probation.
- Jessica Santiago, 38, of 107 Federal St., Bristol, was arrested March 3 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Maria Cintron, 37, of 40 Gayle Dr., Bristol, was arrested March 3 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Enrico M. Sanchez, 23, if 63 Pleasant St., Apt; 3, Bristol, was arrested March 3 and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of less than 0.5 ounce of cannabis-type substance and failure to have lights lit/devices illuminated.
- D’Andre Fabian, 19, of 28 Alder St., Bristol, was arrested March 4 and charged with interfering with an officer, second degree criminal trover, second degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second degree trover.
- Xavier Roldan, 18, of 176 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested March 4 and charged with interfering with an officer, second degree criminal trover, conspiracy to commit second degree larceny, illegal manufacture, distribution and sale, second degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second degree trover, illegal possession of less than four ounces of marijuana, and illegal possession near a school.
- Anthony Yacino, 24, of 44 Prospect St., Apt. 4, Bristol, was arrested March 4 and charged with failure to comply to fingerprint requests.
- Marion A. Bongiovanni, 20, of 2 Fall Mountain Rd., Terryville, was arrested March 4 and charged with driving with the intent to harass, failure to drive in proper lane, restricted turns fail signal, and passing on the right.
- Alyssa Ziarno, 42, of 23 Harris Circle, Apt. 1C, Waterbury, was arrested March 4 and charged with second degree larceny.
- Justin R. Bonhomme, 29, of 256 Queen St., Bristol, was arrested March 4 and charged with operation while under the influence, no insurance, no passing zone, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Brian J. McPhee, 18, of 41 Lawrence Lane, Bristol, was arrested March 5 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.
- Luis A. Torres-Clemente, 38, of 482 Broad St., Apt. 25, Bristol, was arrested March 5 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to have lights lit/devices illuminated, operation while registered license suspended/revoked, misuse of plate, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, engaging police in pursuit, failure to obey officer’s signal, no insurance, and interfering with an officer.
- Gabriel Thompson, 41, of 45 New Haven Ave., Waterbury, was arrested March 5 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- Daniel Leclair, 39, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested March 6 and charged with violation of probation.
- Kevin M. Allen, 27, of 10 Dudley St., Bristol, was arrested March 6 and charged with third degree assault, interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct.
- Andrew J. Aubin, 45, of 442 Park St., Bristol, was arrested March 6 and charged with third degree burglary, fourth degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief.
- Paul Gressak, 35, of 1175 Farmington Ave., Apt. 305, Bristol, was arrested March 6 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to obey stop sign.
- Renardo Dunn, 45, of 51 Whitmore St., Apt. 101, Hartford, was arrested March 7 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Vaughn Cummings, 25, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested March 7 and charged with first degree failure to appear and second degree failure to appear.
- Asia J. Bertrand, 29, of 169 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested March 7 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Shelly Dandrea, 32, of 50 Hillside Place, Bristol, was arrested March 7 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Marc A. Karmelowicz, 35, of 20 Uncas Rd., New Britain, was arrested March 7 and charged with unlawful discharge of firearms and third degree criminal mischief.
- Christopher Thompson, 27, of 36 Birge Rd., Bristol, was arrested March 7 and charged with criminal violation of protective order threatening and first degree criminal trespass.
- David Rogers, 21, of 132 Prospect St., Bristol, was arrested March 8 and charged with possession of less than 0.5 ounce of cannabis-type substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to have tail lamps.
- Michael Crossman, 23, of 12 Cook St., Winsted, was arrested March 9 and charged with assault on a peace officer and interfering with an officer.
- Tyler J. Pascual, 22, of 18809 Southwest 31st St., Dunnellon, Fla., was arrested March 9 and charged with operation while under the influence, possession of less than 0.5 ounce of cannabis-type substance, criminal attempt of assault on a peace officer, failure to comply with fingerprint requests, and interfering with an officer.
- Alexis Padilla, 24, of 92 Hart St., New Britain, was arrested March 9 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Kelly M. Chambers, 38, of 85 George St., Bristol, was arrested March 9 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension.
- Anthony J. Cruz, 19, of 30 Pierce St., Bristol, was arrested March 9 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Benjamin C. Castle, 19, of 32 Lexington St., Bristol, was arrested March 9 and charged with operation while under the influence and restricted turns fail signal.
- Maritza V. Yopp, 45, of 159 Union St., Apt. E3, Bristol, was arrested March 9 and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Stephen Hornlein, 30, of 150 Shawn Dr., Apt. F1, Bristol, was arrested March 9 and charged with sixth degree larceny and interfering with an officer.
- Celia C. Guartasaca, 52, of 41 Washington St., Apt. 201, Bristol, was arrested March 9 and charged with criminal violation of protective order nonthreatening and first degree criminal trespass.
- Lisa Cavanaugh, 52, of 72 Main St., Apt. 20, Bristol, was arrested March 9 and charged with criminal violation of protective order, third degree assault, and second degree breach of peace.
- Gregory Lamboy, 31, of 116 Greene St., Bristol, was arrested March 9 and charged with two counts of violation of probation, second degree breach of peace, third degree assault and interfering with a 911 call.
- Russell White, 37, of 46 Magnolia Ave., Bristol, was arrested March 9 and charged with operation while under the influence and restricted turns fail signal.