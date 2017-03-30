Obituaries: Mary Stomsky

Mary Stomsky, of Vernon, and formerly of Bristol, crossed over into eternal life on Monday, March 27, 2017. She was born in Hartford to the late Walter and Helen (Karas) Stomsky. Mary grew up in New Britain under the care of her Grandma and Grandpa Charland. Mary loved spending time at the beach with her family and friends; it was her very happy place to be. She also became quite the gardener in her later years. She was well known in Bristol’s social scene, bartending for years at many local establishments. Her contagious smile and positive attitude were an inspiration to all those who knew her. Mary’s proudest moments were the many years she volunteered at the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen in Bristol, she always felt she was blessed and loved giving back. Mary leaves behind her daughter, Karen Keish and her husband Gary of Vernon, her son, Steve Stomsky and his wife Donna of Bristol; her grandchildren, Jason Doherty, Kyle Doherty, Kali Keish, Ammanda Bersch and Ryan Wagner; her great-grandchildren, Jazmyn, Mackezie and Riley; as well as her siblings, Walter Stomsky and his wife Sheila, Patricia Hirtle and her husband Bob, and Janet Vitkus-McCorkindale and her husband Ed McCorkindale III, and her best and treasured friend, Louis “Sonny” Gorski. She was predeceased by her son Michael Stomsky. Mary’s family invites you to Celebrate Mary’s life on Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 12 Noon – 2:00 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory can be made to The Salvation Army, Soup Kitchen, P. O. Box 471, Bristol, CT 06011. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

