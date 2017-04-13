Make plans for annual Duck Race

On Sunday, May 7, 5,000 numbered rubber ducks will be dumped into the Pequabuck River as spectators watch them race to be one of the first 27 ducks to cross the finish line, earning prizes for the ticket holder with the corresponding number, at the 13th Annual Pequabuck River Duck Race sponsored by the Forestville Village Association & the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.

Prizes range from the $1,500 grand prize to an Xbox One bundle to gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses.

A portion of Central Street in Forestville will be closed and vendors will line both sides of the street promoting their goods. The day will kick off at 10 a.m. with the opening of the craft fair where vendors will be offering handmade jewelry, clothing, beauty products, jeweled wind chimes, make-your-own candles, handbags and more. The Block Party, which starts at 11 a.m., will include food vendors, local businesses, shopping, face painting, balloons and much more. There will be bounce houses and free children’s games with prizes. Radio station 102.9 the Whale will providing music for the block party and, of course, race mascot Waddles the Duck will be on hand. The duck race itself will begin at 2 p.m.

There is no fee for admission.

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce and the Forestville Village Association are happy to partner together once again to put on this event. The proceeds raised are put back into beautifying Bristol and Forestville with past projects including the Welcome to Bristol Signs, planting flowers and new Christmas Lights for the town poles.

Race committee co-chair Rebecca White stated, according to a press release,“We are so excited to be holding the 13thAnnual Duck Race. This event keeps growing every year and has really become a wonderful chance for us to celebrate the community spirit in Bristol and acknowledge the beauty of the Pequabuck River. Plus, it is always fun to watch rubber ducks race!”

Duck Race tickets can be purchased for $5 each. They are available at local businesses throughout Bristol including: Bristol Chamber of Commerce, 200 Main St.; Avenue News, 821 Farmington Ave.; Beacon Pharmacy, 25 Collins Rd.; City True Value, 750 Farmington Ave.; Dunphy’s Ice Cream, 912 Stafford Ave.; First Bristol Federal Credit Union, 25 North St. and 902 Stafford Ave.; Greer’s Chicken, 64 Matthews St.; Manross Library, 260 Central St.; Max Pizza I, 108 Stafford Ave.; Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St.; Oasis Restaurant, 782 Pine St.; Palma’s Diner, 100 Stafford Ave.; Rodd’s Restaurant, 845 Farmington Ave.; Sassu Cuts, 195 Central St.; Silvana’s Day Spa, 102 East Main St.; Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave.; TD Bank, 414 Broad St.; and United Bank, 4 Riverside Ave. and 888 Farmington Ave.

Tickets may not be available race day.

For a full list of prizes, more information or to be a vendor, please visit www.CentralCTChambers.org or call (860)584-4718.