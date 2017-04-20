Obituaries: Jane M. Raboin

Jane M. (Janson) Raboin, 89, of Bristol, widow of John J. Raboin, passed away peacefully at Bristol Hospital on Saturday (April 15, 2017). Jane was born in Lemieux, Canada on February 21, 1928 to the late Louis and Anna Janson. During her early childhood, her family lived in Canada and Vermont before moving to Bristol when she was 13. Jane was a dedicated and loyal employee for 34 years at Bristol Hospital, working as a Dietary Aide. Jane will be remembered as loving her soap operas and all kinds of music; she could be found one day listening to country or Engelbert and the next day Foreigner and Madonna. Time spent together with family and friends was her favorite. From her birth to her death, Jane nourished the people around her with her love. Jane was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. Left to honor and remember her love are two daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and David Wurzinger and Janet and Michael Barrette of Bristol, as well as a son and daughter-in-law of her heart, Jeff and Robin Raboin; a special niece and her husband, Diane and Brian Wall of Shelton; a loving sister: Alice Vielleux of Lakeland, FL; three grandchildren: Sheri and David Amara, Tracie DeRosa and fiancé Timmy Vallee, and Tim and Katie Barrette; six great-grandchildren: Brianna Zipke, Dominic Amara, Francesca Amara, Alexandria Vallee, Amelia Amara and Andrew Barrette; a special Godchild, Linda Perry and her husband David, and several loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents Jane was pre-deceased by three brothers: Gerald, Paul and Maurice Janson; two sisters: Flora Hebert and Aurora Raboin and a great-grandson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (April 22, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Burial will follow with a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The American Cancer Society, 1075 Chase Pkwy # 4, Waterbury, CT 06708; Bristol Hospital Development Fund, 41 Brewster Rd., Bristol, CT 06010 or the Alzheimer’s Association, Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. Jane’s family would like to thank the staff of Village Green and Bristol Hospital for their exemplary care and compassion throughout Jane’s stay. Please visit Jane’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUENRALHOME.com

