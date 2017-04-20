Obituaries: Thomas W. and Elma Cronkhite

Thomas W. Cronkhite, Sr., 94, and Elma Cronkhite, 93, of Bristol, died four hours apart on Tuesday (April 18, 2017) at Wolcott View Manor. They leave behind a son, Thomas W. Cronkhite, Jr. and his fiancée, Virginia Smith, of Big Bear Lake, CA. Tom was born on July 23, 1922 in Fairfield, ME and was one of five children of the late Vernon and Mary (Kearns) Cronkhite. A longtime Bristol resident, he was a longtime employee of New Departure before retiring. A World War II veteran, he served as an infantryman in the United States Army where he was a member of Merrill’s Marauders in India and Burma. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Disabled American Veterans and was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Bristol. He was predeceased by his four siblings. Elma was born in Canada on March 16, 1924 and was one of nine children of the late Danville and Anna (Hargrove) Oakes. She has resided in Bristol since 1942 where she worked for Bristol Hospital and then for Smith and Gates before retiring. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was predeceased by her eight siblings. In addition to their son, they leave several nieces, including Louise Ostroski, nephews, great-nieces, including Theresa Petola, and great-nephews. The family will greet friends on Saturday (April 22, 2017) between 8:30 to 9:30 at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will include military honors for Tom following Mass in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, 149 Goodwin St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Tom and Elma’s tributes at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

