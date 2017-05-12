Obituaries: Lola Norton

Lola (Blanchette) Norton, 76, of Bristol, widow of Thomas Norton passed away May 11, 2017 at home.

Lola was born May 25, 1940 in Eagle Lake, ME, she was the daughter of the late Eddie and Anita (Raymond) Blanchette. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a home health aide for the Bristol VNA. Lola loved bingo, spending time with family, reading and the ocean. She was also a volunteer for the Bristol Cancer Association.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Jewett and her husband Randy, Barbara Daly and her husband Ed Daly Jr.; her son-in-law, Richard Michaud; her stepson Eric Norton and his wife Aida; her stepdaughter, Tracy McMahon and her husband Todd; her grandchildren, Kera, Samantha, Kristen, Allison, Erin, Ryan, Josh, Noah and Lauren and her great grandchildren, Oliver, Archer and Kalvin. She is predeceased by her daughter, Deb Michaud and grandson, Kenneth Jewett.

A memorial service will be held 6:00PM on Monday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 4:00 to 6:00PM.

www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com