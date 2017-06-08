Obituaries: Albert L. Boada

Albert L. Boada, Sr., 91, of Bristol, beloved husband of Jean (Manfredo) Boada, passed away on Tuesday (June 6, 2017) at his home surrounded by his loving family. Albert was an only child, born on July 6, 1925 in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Narciso and Gloria Boada. After graduating from high school in 1943, Albert enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in World War II in England, the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany and at a prisoner of war camp for captured German soldiers in Austria. He served under Gen. George S. Patton in the relief corps at the Battle of the Bulge. Discharged in 1946, he returned home to study chemical engineering at Newark College of Engineering and then embarked on a career of more than 40 years in sales in the aerospace, electronics and defense industries. Among the products he sold were motors that were part of NASA’s Lunar Excursion Modules that landed on the moon. After retiring, he worked for five years as a sales associate at Walmart’s Bristol store. When he wasn’t working, Albert enjoyed photography, music, consumer electronics and sports cars. In addition to his wife, Albert is survived by his seven sons and their spouses: Mark and Evelyn Boada of Newtown, PA, Christopher Boada and Keith Coleman of Cathedral City, CA, Eric and Gayle Boada of Norwich, Jeffrey Boada of Stuart, FL, Albert Boada Jr. of Washington, D.C., Lawrence and Kimberly Boada of Meriden, and Stephen and Jennifer Boada of York, ME; 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Albert will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 on Monday (June 12, 2017) at 11 AM. Burial will follow with full military honors and a procession to the Connecticut State Veteran’s Cemetery, Bow Ln, Middletown. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home on Sunday between 4 and 6 PM. Please visit Albert’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

