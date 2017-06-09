Obituaries: Cecelia V. Lavilette

Cecelia V. (Christopher) Lavilette, 93, of Bristol, widow of Raymond W. Lavilette, died on Monday June 5, 2017 at the Bristol Hospital. Cecelia was born in Burlington, VT on January 20, 1924 and was a daughter of the late Michael and Elsie (Malloy) Christopher. She resided in Bristol most of her life and prior to retiring, she was employed at Connecticut Spring. She was a member of St. Gregory The Great Church, Bristol and enjoyed reading, baking, cooking, and most of all spending time with her family. Cecelia is survived by three daughters and a son-in-law, Nancy Szubka of Bristol, Linda Lavilette of Bristol, and Arlene and James Janick of Burlington; a sister, Kathryn Blakeley of Yalesville; four grandchildren, Craig Szubka and wife Terri, Michael Szubka and his fiancée Cathy Cannon, Kara Brown and husband Kenneth, and Taryn Yanelli and husband Jason; five great grandchildren, Katelynn and Alexander Szubka, Ariana and Aliah Brown, and Aveia Yanelli; several nieces and nephews, and her special care provider, Yvette Campbell. In addition to her husband and parents, Cecelia was predeceased by a son-in-law, Albert Szubka. Funeral services were private with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Friday June 9, 2017 at St. Gregory The Great Church, Bristol. Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol was in care of the arrangements. Please visit Cecelia’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

