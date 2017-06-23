Foundation salutes area’s scholarship recipients

High school seniors, college students, and adults returning to college were all on hand for the annual Main Street Community Foundation Scholarship Reception on June 13.
In all, $183,695 in scholarship money was distributed at the event where students were given the chance to sit with representatives from the assorted scholarship benefactors who allow the foundation serve as the clearinghouse for applications.
The dollar amount this year for scholarships was the largest since the foundation was established, said Susan Sadecki, the foundation’s executive director. She said 239 students applied for scholarships and 185 scholarships were awarded.
“College prices are so these days, so any scholarship helps,” said Nickolina Doran of Southington, who received the Dr. Joan T. Wallace Prize for Highest Achievement in English at Southington High School. “I’m so thankful for the scholarship I got,” said Doran, who will be heading to Yale University this fall and is this year’s valedictorian..
“I tried to apply for as many (scholarships) as I could because it just makes paying it so much easier for me and my family. We won’t have so much debt when I come out (of school).”
Rebecca Lo Presti, who also shared the Dr. Joan T. Wallace Prize with Doran, said “It was very important (to receive scholarships) because I’m going into drama (at Hofstra Univerfsity in New York). That career path after college is very unstable. It’s very hard to get jobs afterward. I would really like not to be in a lot of debt after college.”
When she was applying for scholarships, Doran said, “People told me to apply for as many as I could. They also told me to start way in advance.”
“I don’t think I listened to that as well as I should have,” said Doran. “The deadlines come up so fast you don’t realize how much you put into each scholarship.”
“But definitely apply,” said Doran.
Lo Presti also was told to apply to as many scholarships as possible. But another piece of helpful guidance she received was to “keep a running list of every club and activity I did so it would be easy to put them on an application.”
The 2017 Scholarship Recipients were:
4 Burns Scholarship – St. Joseph/St. Paul Fund
Luke Hines
Gianna Houle
Christian Arndt Scholarship Fund
Jennifer Fisher
- Bartlett Barnes Award of Journalism Fund
Jaymie Bianca, Meghan Conlin, Catherine Gullotta.
Because of 26 Kindness Award Scholarship Fund
Emily Gibney
Sid Bernard Memorial Art Scholarship Fund
Amanda Palladino
Stanley P. Bitel Memorial Fund
Natallie Jesionka
Peter and Marjorie Bossi Educational Fund
Kayla Rozanski
Bowerman Scholarship Fund
Feryal Al Hamadani
Bristol Boys & Girls Club Schulman Fund
Isabella Castrogiovanni
Anthony Lozier
Bristol Lions Club F. Fred Soliani Memorial Scholarship Fund
Mikayla Lewandoski
Bristol Police Scholarship Fund
Anthony Lozier
Bristol Yale Club Scholarship Fund
Feryal Al Hamadani
Gabriella Williams
Burlington Lions Charities Scholarship Fund
Patrick Currier, Kevin Kryzwick, Jacob Paciotti
Conn Acoustics Scholarship Fund
Angela DeFilippo, Cody Donofrio, Angelika Muter
Peg Coughlin Nursing Scholarship Fund
Isabella Castrogiovanni
Rit Croce Academic and Vocational Scholarship Fund
Christine Burrill
Richard A. DellaVecchia Scholarship Fund
Jesse Rasten
Karen Finder Scholarship Fund
Zada Gonzalez
Carolyn Fisher Scholarship Fund
Christian Robinson
Olivia Fusco Memorial Art Scholarship Fund
Katerina Belales
GE’s Industrial Solutions Scholarship Fund
Justin Greenwood, Hannah Jackman, Hank Leitzke, Jarod Romankiw, Alexandra Schulz, Hannah Schulz, Renukanandan Tumu
Andrew and Murielle Giacomini Scholarship Fund
Taya Watson
Azilda Hebert Music Scholarship Fund
Lauren Santiago
Dorothy Micloskey Ives Award Fund
Lauren Santiago
Grace & Norma Joy Scholarship Fund
Francess Luna
Keating-Monaghan Memorial Scholarship Fund
Jaletzex Arroyo, Marisol Barresi, Cole Beland, Abagale Benoit, Brandon Benoit, Nathan Carlson, Ethan Casinghino, Elizabeth Connelly, Joseph Dess Jr., Amy Dognin, Gabriela Drewniak, Donovan Durham, Madison Durham, John Fontanez-Ceballos, Jordan Gayle, Michael Haddon, Kylan Kelly, Jayme Lopez, Elijah Martin, Ryan Martin, Nina Mattioli, Chase Mendela, Nicholas Middlebrook, Peter Miller, Genevieve Mowad, MaKendra Jae Mowad, Alejandro Ojeda, Cydney Pelletier, Gisselle Pena, Bella Peterson, Michael Rigsby, Annette Rodriguez, Elizabeth Ruffino, Gianna Soto, Hannah St. John, Noah Stevens, Kaia Underwood, Brian Wilson, Cody Wilson, Danny Wilson, Emilia Wilson
Lena M. & Peter L. Korotie Scholarship Fund
Jonathon Passander
Vincent T. Kozyrski Scholarship Fund
Simon Andrews
Sean Landry Memorial Basketball Scholarship Fund
John Grimes
John J. and Doris Lazorik Memorial Scholarship Fund
Mikayla Lewandoski, Casey Walters
Leger Initiative for Education Fund
Kaitlin Steinen
Dave Lepore Journalism Scholarship Fund
Taylor Hartz
Therese MacCallum “Great Kid” Scholarship Fund
Deep Aluria, McKenna Belury
Nicholas P. Maglio ACE Fund
Christopher LeBeau
Malerbo Memorial Scholarship Fund
Gabrielle Bernier, Madison Bernier, Amarion Brooks, Emma Daly, Jenna Fulvi, Adrian George, Patrick George, Sophia Gerst, Priscilla Godlewski, Lexi Gosselin, Thomas Lorenzetti, Evan Mendela, Rudolph Otero, Christian Peterson, Barbara Retartha, Sean Rozmajzl, Walker Sharp, Jade Udoh, Noah Waters, Darek Wiecki, Nina Zwolinski, Stefan Zwolinski
Elizabeth I. and Louis J. Matt Medical Scholarship Fund
Laura Furtak, Nancy Ongany, Lauren Tanner, Nicole Truszkowski
Robert E. and Angeline P. McCormack Scholarship Fund
Samantha Steeves
McMaster-Moulthrop Scholarship Fund
Simon Andrews, Marianna Apergis, Morgan Begin, Autumn Blasi, Marco Guzman, Natallie Jesionka, Scott Larson, Nancy Ongany, Sofia Patria, Colin Savino, Sarah Strilkauskas, Nicole Truszkowski, Molly Watstein, Ashley Yung.
Ken E. Micloskey Award
Bradley Kozikowski
Al and Joan Monico Scholarship Fund
Felicity Irizarry, Francess Luna
NESMA Scholarship Fund
Natallie Jesionka, Ashley Nelson
AJR Nocera Memorial Fund
Alexa Cahill, Kayla Rozanski
Anthony Norton Scholarship Fund
John Grimes
Scott W. Organ Student-Athletic Scholarship Fund
Cole Staples
Ralph Papazian Memorial Scholarship Fund
Autumn Blasi
Estelle Delano Peterson Scholarship Fund
Kelsey Turgeon
Dorothy Dewey Picard Music Scholarship Fund
Lauren Santiago
Plymouth Community Club Scholarship Fund
John Grimes
Max and Ruth Rabin Scholarship Fund
Gabriella Williams
Radcliff Family Education Fund
Alexa Cahill, Tyrah Green, Katie Pelkey, David Poniatowski,
Radcliff Plainville High School Fund
Jared Demmons, Stephen Gallo, Gregory Sileo, Nicholas Zaleski
Louis J. Rascoe Scholarship Fund
Gillian Strahowski
Julie A. Roche Nursing Scholarship Fund
Isabella Castrogiovanni
Douglas Roland Aid for the Trades Scholarship Fund
Marena Baldyga
Clement J. Roy Scholarship Fund
Feryal Al Hamadani
St. Matthew School Scholarship Fund
Luke Crowley
Lawrence (Larry) Selza Memorial Scholarship Fund
Audrey Gallo
Glo Sessions Fund for Art Education
Amanda Palladino
Jill Lynne Shackett Educational Scholarship Fund
Marissa Brevetti, Ashley Yung
Southington Observer/StepSaver Scholarship Fund
Rachel Wrinn
Jay W. and Elizabeth M. Tyrrell Scholarship Fund
Pia Barlotta, Alexa Cahill
Louise (Humphrey) Van Gorder Music Camp Scholarship Fund
Luke Ashworth
Dr. Joan T. Wallace Prize for Highest Achievement in English at Southington High School
Nickolina Doran, Rebecca Lo Presti
Peggy Ann Walsh Memorial Scholarship Fund
Feryal Al Hamadani, Raina Lambert, Mikayla Lewandoski, Ashley Yung
Kristen Warner Scholarship Fund
Jesse Rasten
John Whitcomb Scholarship Fund
Tejal Monteiro
Eva Brodowicz Wickwire Volunteer Scholarship Fund
Isabella Castrogiovanni
Yarde Metals Memorial Scholarship Fund
Carly Brunelle, Melody Catalano, Nicole Collin, Gary Gagnier, David Kaminski, Nicole Ledesma, Dillon Murphy, Alexis Thompson, Jennifer Thorpe