Obituaries: Lucille Langlais

Lucille “Lucy” (Levesque) Langlais, 46, of Bristol, passed away Sunday evening (July 2, 2017) with her husband and best friend, Ronnie Langlais by her side holding her. With the strength of her family and friends, Lucy fought a brave, fearless 13 month battle against pancreatic cancer. She was born in New Britain on May 23, 1971 and was a beloved daughter of Jeannot “Jean” and Lise (Marquis) Levesque of Burlington. Besides her husband she will be dearly missed and forever remembered by her sons Austin and Noah whom she was very proud of and loved to the moon and back. Also Austin’s girlfriend, Sam who Lucy considered a daughter. Being a wife and mother is what made Lucy happy. Not surprisingly, Lucy worked at Bright Horizons Daycare because she loved taking care of and being around children and she cherished the many friends she made while working there. In addition to her loving husband, sons and parents, Lucy is survived by her mother-in-law, Bernie Langlais of Bristol and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Steven Levesque. Lucy’s family would like to thank everyone for the over whelming love and support they received during this difficult time in their lives. “LUCY STRONG FOREVER”. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (July 7, 2017) at 12 noon at St. Matthew Church, Forestville. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502. Please visit Lucy’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

