Obituaries: Dorothy Forrest Papile

Dorothy Forrest Papile, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 20, 2017 at Jerome Home in New Britain. She was born on October 2, 1923, a daughter of the late Calvin and Veral (Losey) Hubbard. Dorothy formerly lived in both Bristol and Southington. She is predeceased by her late husbands’ Richard N. Forrest and Rinaldo Papile.

Besides being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, Dorothy worked at Superior Electric, Co for many years until retiring in 1988. Family and friends will always remember her kindness and beautiful smile. She was a gracious and tireless host of holidays and wonderful backyard family picnics. Dorothy taught all the importance of family, love, compassion, acceptance, and laughter. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son Richard (Nate) Forrest of Jensen Beach, FL; daughters Gail Forrest of Terryville, Noreen Forrest-Murphy of New Britain and Linda and her husband James Mulcunry of Worcester, MA; eight grandchildren Jennifer and her husband Tom Sefedini, Sara and her husband Rodney Davis, Matthew King, Erin and her husband Mark Doiron, Ryan and his wife Caren Mulcunry, Michael Murphy and his wife Amalia Dapkiewicz, Kevin and his wife Melissa Murphy and Sarah Lagasse and her wife Sarah Jones and eleven great-grandchildren; Jordyn Sefedini, Tyler Davis, Lindsey King, Indiya Davis, Nicole King, Isabella King, Olivia Doiron, Lucy Mulcunry, James Mulcunry, Emma Bolduc Patterson and Carter Murphy.

She also leaves behind two step children; John and his wife Ginger Papile and Joanne Papile; grandchildren; Jan, Lynn, Jay, Tony- Jean, Anthony and Lisa and several great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brother Donald Hubbard and her sister Barbara Engle.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017 from 6PM until 8PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol, CT.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 10:00 AM directly at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave. Forestville/Bristol, CT. A committal service and inurnment will follow at Forestville Cemetery, Forestville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy can be made to Jerome Home, 975 Corbin Ave, New Britain, CT 06052. To leave an online condolence, please visit Dorothy’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .