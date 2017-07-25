Obituaries: John Rasmus

John Rasmus, 91, of Terryville, widower of Helen (Novack) Rasmus, died on Thursday (July 20, 2017) at Vitas Hospice at St. Mary’s Hospital, Waterbury.

John was born on September 10, 1925 in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania and was a son of the late Anthony and Catherine (Bedeski) Rasmus. After graduating high school, John served in the U.S. Army during WWII. After returning home, he spent his career as a spring maker at Connecticut Spring and Stamping until his retirement. In his free time, John enjoyed fishing for bass and bowling.

John is survived by his son: Donald Rasmus of Bristol; a brother: Raymond Rasmus of Bristol; two sisters: Catherine and Shirley of Florida; eight grandchildren: Michelle, Kerri, John, Dawn, Nicole, Jessie, Jill and Ashley; several great-grandchildren; son-in-law: Michael Wojtusik; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter: Sharon Wojtusik; sons: James and John Rasmus; sisters: Theresa, Josephine, Evelyn, and Lottie; and brothers: Henry and Anthony Rasmus Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (July 26, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit John’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com