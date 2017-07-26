Legion, Sons of Legion pick new officers

The American Legion Seicheprey Post 2 in Bristol recently held its elections for officers for the 2017-2018 year. Elections began in June for the American Legion and Sons of the American Legion. The installment ceremony will take place on Sept. 22. These are the official results of the elections:

American Legion Officers

Richard Schreiner – Commander; Darren Pearson – Senior Vice Commander; Chris Couture – Junior Vice Commander; Bob Carbanell – Adjutant; James Pelletier – Finance Officer; Steve Fahy – Sergeant at Arms; Leonard Webster – Chaplain

Sons of the American Legion

Patrick M. Kilby – Commander; Joseph Nimchek – Senior Vice Commander; Adam Corriveau – Junior Vice Commander; Paul Quagliaroli, Jr. – Adjutant; Richard J. Kilby – Finance Officer; Davy Murdock – Sergeant of Arms ; Jay Beaucar – Chaplain

If you have any questions, contact Patrick M. Kilby, commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 2 at (860)966-3873 or Richard Schreiner, commander of the American Legion Post 2 at (860)384-1369.