Obituaries: Stephen J. Tambling

Stephen J. Tambling, 64, of Terryville, beloved husband of Linda (Morehouse) Tambling, died on Monday (July 31, 2017) at Hartford Hospital. Steve was born on October 19, 1954 in Manchester and was a son and step-son of Eli and Carol Tambling of Manchester and son of the late Pauline (Leverett) Tambling. He was a longtime resident of Manchester where he graduated from Manchester High School and Manchester Community College. He worked for Hamilton Standard and Pratt and Whitney before retiring and has resided in Terryville since 2013. He enjoyed painting, writing poems, classical music and building things. He was also an avid collector of Star Trek and Avenger memorabilia. In addition to his wife, father, and step-mother, Steve is survived by three daughters: Cassandra, Courtney, and Callie Tambling of Manchester; three brothers: Michael Tambling of Watertown, Matthew Tambling of Waterbury, and Andrew Tambling of Deltona, FL; three sisters: Jody Taylor of Williston, VT, Leslie McCormack of Oakville, and Melissa Trosell of Simsbury; his former wife, Francine Trambling of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Tambling. Funeral services will be held on Friday (August 4, 2017) at 11 AM at Heritage United Pentecostal Church, 48 Lewis St., Bristol, with the Rev. David MacDonald, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Thursday between 5 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heritage United Pentecostal Church, 48 Lewis St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Steve’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

