Legislators host workshop on lowering electric bill

State Representatives Whit Betts (R-78) and Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-77), and State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) are inviting residents to join them for an informational workshop on how to lower your electric bill.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave.

Rate specialists from Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority will be on hand to answer questions and speak with guests.

This event is free of charge and open to the public. Residents who have questions, or are unable to attend may contact Betts and Pavalock-D’Amato at 800-842-1423 or Martin at 800-842-1421.