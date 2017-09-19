Obituaries: William C. Tillotson

William C. Tillotson, 45, of Bristol, died on Friday (September 15, 2017) from injuries sustained in an accident while he was riding his motorcycle. Will was born in Cortland, NY on June 23, 1972 and was a son of Roland Tillotson and Patsy Gofkowski. He was raised and lived in McGraw, NY, before coming to Bristol 15 years ago where he would go to work for Gems Sensors. He was currently managing the IT department at Gems. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles especially motocross. He also enjoyed computers which was his career, and was a fan of Blue Moon beer, UFC fighting, and New York Yankees baseball. He is survived by his father, Roland and his fiancée, Linda Keithline, of Waverly, NY, his mother, Patsy Chula Vista, CA; a sister: Robin McCall and her husband, Michael of Binghamton, NY; a nephew: Zachary Vela; a step-brother: Al Aguero of Waverly, NY; his fiancée whom he loved very much: Renee Thang and her children: Jonathan and Janita, and grandson, Aiden. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Wednesday (September 20, 2017) between 5 and 8 PM. His funeral and burial will take place on Saturday (September 23, 2017) at 4 PM in Upper Lisle Cemetery, Route 26, Whitney Point, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roland Tillotson, 18 N. Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892. Please visit Will’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

