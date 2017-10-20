Meet the candidate: Gregory Robert Hahn

Gregory Robert Hahn

Democrat

First District

What would you like to see happen with Memorial Boulevard School?

I would like to see the theater developed into a centerpiece for entertainment in Bristol where local and national acts come to perform and bring people into our downtown area.

Because a thriving downtown will benefit and rely on Bristol’s active music and arts community, I will advocate for the creation of The Bristol Arts Council. This would leverage and unite the unique resources of the business and arts communities to create a thriving, sustainable culture in Bristol for the creative, performing and visual arts.

There are currently several options on the table for the rest of the building. We have the option for a magnet school, moving City Hall and a Center for the Arts. Each of these options have merit but we will not be able to make a firm decision until we see and digest the numbers associated with each project. We need to balance the need with fiscal responsibility.

How do you feel about the progress of revitalizing the city’s downtown? What more should or can be done?

Because the project has been out there for over 12 years, the progress in revitalizing downtown is obviously lacking.

A “Vision” statement would define the optimal desired future state, the mental picture, of what Bristol wants to achieve over time. It would provide guidance and inspiration as to what Bristol is focused on achieving in five, 10, or more years.

As much as I am glad to see some progress, as a voting citizen of Bristol, I have reason to question the current mayor. I have always looked accomplishments made by public servants during the first 20 months of a term, not so much during the last four. The grandstanding and movement on issues during that four-month period of a campaign tend to be for re-election purposes and not the betterment of Bristol.

Promises have been made by this mayor during the election cycle in the past and then forgotten, I remain skeptical.

Which phrase do you agree with… Bristol is a city on the rise or Bristol is a city in stagnation? Why do you feel that way? If it’s on the rise, what can be done to ensure that direction is maintained? If you feel it’s stagnant, how can we get ourselves “unstuck?”

Some efforts have remained stagnant for many years. However, the desire of Bristol citizens to insist on progress has been constant and is forcing the efforts that are being made. The public needs to continue to get their voice heard and there needs to be better communication from City Hall regarding active projects and where they are headed.

Ultimately, in order to get “unstuck”, we need to elect a mayor who will work from “Day One” of their term and across party lines to move these projects along. No mention of continuing to revitalize the MBS theater or groundbreaking for a road to divide the Center Square area happened until election season. This should have been done years ago. We need a mayor that is working and making decision for Bristol instead of making decisions to be re-elected.