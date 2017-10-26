Obituaries: Louise E. Schaffrick

Louise E. (Fenton) Schaffrick, 88, of Bristol, beloved wife of Frederick G. Schaffrick, died on Wednesday (October 25, 2017) at Bristol Hospital. Louise was born on October 14, 1929 in Bristol and was one of five daughters of the late Francis and Mildred (Ladd) Fenton. A lifelong resident of Bristol, she attended Bristol Schools and was a graduate of Bristol High School. She met Fred at a very young age on Perkins Street and they would eventually marry and settle on Perkins St. where Fred lived all his life. Louise did bookkeeping work for Fred at Lewis St. Auto Body for many years. She was an active member of Prospect United Methodist Church in Bristol where she baked countless apple pies for the church fair. She enjoyed volunteering at the Zion Lutheran Church soup kitchen along with bowling, square dancing, and playing Scrabble. Louise and Fred loved the beach. For the past 50 years they opened the doors to their family cottage in Misquamicut to all their family and friends creating a special place for us all to gather. We will all cherish these memories forever. Louise also loved her work as a homemaker and taking care of her adored grandchildren. In addition to her husband of 69 years, Louise is survived by four children: Dan Schaffrick and wife, Cat, of Steamboat Springs, CO, Dave Schaffrick and wife, Cindy, of Jacksonville, FL, Glenn Schaffrick and wife, Sheila, of Bristol, and Wendy Fedor and husband, Chris, of Bristol; two sisters: Sylvia Suydam and Judy Fenton; six grandchildren: Tyler, Maddy, Brandon, Alex Schaffrick, and Carly and Jay Fedor; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Joan Wilson and Mavis Gadzinski. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (October 31, 2017) at 11 AM at Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church Book of Remembrance Fund, 99 Summer St. Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Louise’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

