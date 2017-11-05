City hall closed Nov. 10; trash pick-ups change

City Hall and the Bristol Transfer Station will be closed on Friday, Nov, 10th in honor of Veterans Day.

There will be no curbside collections on Friday.

Monday to Thursday, Nov. 6 to 9, collections will not be affected by the holiday schedule. Friday Rubbish, recycling and yard waste routes will be done on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Fall leaf bag collection will continue through the month of November. During this time, leaf bags are collected on your normal rubbish collection day depending on volumes. Place bags at the curb as soon as they are filled and leave them curbside until collected.

Yard Waste (green barrel) service has been extended through the week of Dec. 4.