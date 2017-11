Johnathon J. Mitchell, 30, of Bristol, passed Friday, November 3, 2017. He was the son of Shannon Newburry, brother of Justin Mitchell and uncle of Sophia. Calling hours are Friday, November 10, 2017 between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville. A complete obituary can be read at www.obrien-funeralhome.com.

