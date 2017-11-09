Obituaries: Rita Marie Schilling

Rita Marie Schilling, 92, formerly of Bristol, died on September 23, 2017 in Dunedin, FL. She was predeceased by her cherished husband of 58 years, Joseph Wilfred Schilling. She attended school in Bristol before marrying and moving away from the area. Rita is survived by a daughter: Joanne Kirschner of El Dorado, AR; three grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Geraldine Burr Eddy of Avon, CT; and several nieces and nephews. The family thanks the caring staff and social workers of ManorCare Nursing Home in Dunedin for comforting Rita in her last days. She was privately entombed with her husband in West Cemetery Columbarium, Bristol. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, assisted the family. Please visit Rita’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

