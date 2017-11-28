Obituaries: Louise Sweatt

Louise (Neuhaus) Sweatt. 77, of Bristol, widow of Dale Sweatt passed away peacefully Sunday November 26, 2017 at her daughter’s home in Burlington after an extended illness.

Louise was born November 2, 1940 in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of the late Ernest & Loretta Neuhaus. She was a very active member of the Terryville Congregational Church, served as a deacon and was a member of the bell choir of the church, she was also a member of the Red Hat Society, and was active with the Prospect Senior Center.

Louise loved bowling, cards, playing set back, reading, playing computer games and she made the best apple pie in the world.

Louise was a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother. She was a very giving, generous person and was willing to help anyone who needed her. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, David Sweatt and his partner Kim of Winsted; her daughter Ellen Laverty and her husband Keith of Burlington and her beloved grandchildren, Steven and Jessica Laverty.

A memorial service will be held Thursday 11:00AM at Terryville Congregational Church. Burial at the convenience of the family will be in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com